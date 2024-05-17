Left Menu

"Justice Served: 4 Convicted in Tihar Inmate's 2021 Murder"

The court has scheduled the case for pronouncement of quantum of sentence on June 05, 2024, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:47 IST
A special court Friday convicted four Tihar Jail undertrials in connection with the 2021 killing of a fellow inmate, a case investigated by the CBI.

Srikant Rama Swami, who was lodged in barrack number 4 jail number 2, was attacked by the four inmates on May 14, 2021 using cricket bats. He later died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The CCTV cameras on the premises were allegedly malfunctioning and there was no recording of the incident, officials said.

Swami was an undertrial facing charges of murder and robbery among others.

''The Principal District and Sessions Judge, RADC, Delhi today convicted four under trial prisoners namely Kishan Sresth, Ganpat alias Kunal, Akash alias Hunny and Arun alias Mandva in a case related to murder of prisoner Srikant Rama Swami,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement The officials said the conviction comes within 10 months of framing of charges on July 11, 2023. The CBI had taken over the probe on the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Swami's sister had approached the HC seeking a CBI probe.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on December 22, 2021, within five months of taking over the investigation.

''After trial, the Court held all four accused guilty. The court has scheduled the case for pronouncement of quantum of sentence on June 05, 2024,'' the spokesperson said.

