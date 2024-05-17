Left Menu

Anmol Rai Crowned as Miss Pink Nepal 2024

Thats why I want to be the voice for the entire community that is unheard of, Anmol answered, which helped her to be declared as the Miss Pink Nepal 2024. Sarosy Neupane was the 1st runner up and Arohi Basnet was declared the 2nd runner up at the contest event that was attended by United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nepal Hanaa Singer and secretary in the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Roshan Pokharel.The winner of the pageant will get the opportunity to participate in Miss International Queen 2024 to be held in Thailand later this year.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:49 IST
Anmol Rai Crowned as Miss Pink Nepal 2024
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Anmol Rai has been crowned as 'Miss Pink Nepal 2024' at a beauty pageant for transgenders organised here on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia observed on May 17, Friday.

Pinky Gurung, president of the Blue Diamond Society, an organisation dedicated for the rights and welfare of the LGBTIQ community, said the contest was organised on Thursday with a view to make the sexual and gender minor community stronger and educated.

Among 18 contestants dressed up elegantly, top 10 were selected in the first round; while during the second round top five were selected based on a question: "Why do you think you are the best ambassador for LGBTQ community?" "Growing up as a queer individual, I had to face lots of struggle during my childhood. But I got opportunities and platforms because of my family. That's why I want to be the voice for the entire community that is unheard of," Anmol answered, which helped her to be declared as the 'Miss Pink Nepal 2024.' Sarosy Neupane was the 1st runner up and Arohi Basnet was declared the 2nd runner up at the contest event that was attended by United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nepal Hanaa Singer and secretary in the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Roshan Pokharel.

The winner of the pageant will get the opportunity to participate in 'Miss International Queen 2024' to be held in Thailand later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024