Anmol Rai Crowned as Miss Pink Nepal 2024

Anmol Rai has been crowned as 'Miss Pink Nepal 2024' at a beauty pageant for transgenders organised here on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia observed on May 17, Friday.

Pinky Gurung, president of the Blue Diamond Society, an organisation dedicated for the rights and welfare of the LGBTIQ community, said the contest was organised on Thursday with a view to make the sexual and gender minor community stronger and educated.

Among 18 contestants dressed up elegantly, top 10 were selected in the first round; while during the second round top five were selected based on a question: "Why do you think you are the best ambassador for LGBTQ community?" "Growing up as a queer individual, I had to face lots of struggle during my childhood. But I got opportunities and platforms because of my family. That's why I want to be the voice for the entire community that is unheard of," Anmol answered, which helped her to be declared as the 'Miss Pink Nepal 2024.' Sarosy Neupane was the 1st runner up and Arohi Basnet was declared the 2nd runner up at the contest event that was attended by United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nepal Hanaa Singer and secretary in the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Roshan Pokharel.

The winner of the pageant will get the opportunity to participate in 'Miss International Queen 2024' to be held in Thailand later this year.

