Left Menu

Iran arrests over 260 including three Europeans at 'Satanist' meeting, Tasnim says

Iranian security forces have arrested more than 260 people, including three European nationals, at a "Satanist" gathering west of the capital Tehran, the semi-official new agency Tasnim reported on Friday. The raid follows a nationwide crackdown against women accused of flouting Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:02 IST
Iran arrests over 260 including three Europeans at 'Satanist' meeting, Tasnim says
Representative Image . Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian security forces have arrested more than 260 people, including three European nationals, at a "Satanist" gathering west of the capital Tehran, the semi-official new agency Tasnim reported on Friday.

The raid follows a nationwide crackdown against women accused of flouting Iran's strict Islamic dress code. "Satanist network broken up in Tehran, arrests of three European nationals," Tasnim wrote.

It said 146 men and 115 women had been arrested and that alcohol, banned under Iran's Islamic laws, and psychedelic drugs had been seized. The news agency also published photographs alongside its report showing masks, what appeared to be model skulls and T-shirts with skulls on.

The report did not give the nationality of the Europeans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024