Left Menu

Tragic Soil Collapse in Gurugram: 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A labourer died and two were injured after a heap of soil collapsed on them while working in an under-construction building, police said on Friday. Three labourers -- Leelu Bansal, Khushwar and Khagaria -- were working in the basement and a mound of soil caved in.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:07 IST
Tragic Soil Collapse in Gurugram: 1 Dead, 2 Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died and two were injured after a heap of soil collapsed on them while working in an under-construction building, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 3 pm in the basement of a building in Sector 45 in Gurugram. Three labourers -- Leelu Bansal, Khushwar and Khagaria -- were working in the basement and a mound of soil caved in. They got buried under it, police said. Upon receiving information, the police and district administration reached the spot, rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital, police said. One of the victims, Leelu Bansal died during treatment. While the rest were sent home, they said. The victim's family has alleged that the contractor did not provide them with safety equipment. However, the police have not received any complaint yet, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024