Tragic Soil Collapse in Gurugram: 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A labourer died and two were injured after a heap of soil collapsed on them while working in an under-construction building, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 3 pm in the basement of a building in Sector 45 in Gurugram. Three labourers -- Leelu Bansal, Khushwar and Khagaria -- were working in the basement and a mound of soil caved in. They got buried under it, police said. Upon receiving information, the police and district administration reached the spot, rescued the victims and rushed them to a hospital, police said. One of the victims, Leelu Bansal died during treatment. While the rest were sent home, they said. The victim's family has alleged that the contractor did not provide them with safety equipment. However, the police have not received any complaint yet, they said.

