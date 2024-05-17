Left Menu

EU Expels 4 More Russian Broadcasters for Spreading Disinformation

The European Union on Friday banned four more Russian media outlets from broadcasting in the 27-nation bloc for what it calls the spread of propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine and disinformation as the EU heads into parliamentary elections in three weeks.The latest batch of broadcasters consists of Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which the EU claims are all under control of the Kremlin.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:09 IST
The latest batch of broadcasters consists of Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which the EU claims are all under control of the Kremlin. It said in a statement that the four are in particular targeting "European political parties, especially during election periods." Belgium already last month opened an investigation into suspected Russian interference in June's Europe-wide elections, saying its country's intelligence service has confirmed the existence of a network trying to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Czech government has imposed sanctions on a number of people after a pro-Russian influence operation was uncovered there. They are alleged to have approached members of the European Parliament and offered them money to promote Russian propaganda.

Since the war started in February 2022, the EU has already suspended Russia Today and Sputnik among several other outlets.

