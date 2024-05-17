Left Menu

Press Council Demands Answers from UP Govt on Journalist's Murder

The Press Council of India has demanded reports from the Uttar Pradesh and Odisha governments concerning attacks on journalists. In Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh Srivastava of Sudarshan News was shot dead. In Odisha's Kandhamal, journalists Uttam Khamari and Subrat Kumar Mohanty were allegedly assaulted by a police officer, with police also refusing to file their complaint.

The Press Council of India on Friday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the killing of a journalist in Jaunpur district, taking suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The council, a quasi-judicial body, has also sought a report from the Odisha government on the assault on two journalists in Kandhamal district.

Ashutosh Srivastava, a journalist with the Sudarshan News television channel, was shot dead in Jaunpur on Monday.

In Odisha's Kandhamal district, Uttam Khamari and Subrat Kumar Mohanty, working with Odia dailies Prameya and Pragativadi, respectively, were allegedly assaulted by a sub-divisional police officer.

According to a complaint received by the Press Council of India, the police also refused to register a complaint submitted by the journalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

