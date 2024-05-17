"Town Planning Scandal: Officials Nabbed for Bribery"

Left Menu

PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:33 IST
Two officials of the Town and Country Planning department posted in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district were arrested on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught assistant director (survey) Balkrishna Chauhan and assistant cartographer Nilesh Kumar Dhruv red-handed while taking money for issuing a no-objection certificate, a release said. As per the complainant, a resident of Ambikapur, his relative had submitted an application to the sub divisional officer (revenue) seeking permission for the use of agricultural land located in Wadrafnagar for industrial purposes. Chauhan and Dhruv allegedly demanded bribe from him for an NOC of the Town and Country Planning department. After he approached the ACB, a trap was laid and the two officers were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigation was underway. The Directorate of Town and Country Planning in Raipur suspended the two officials following the arrest, an official said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

