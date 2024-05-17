CM's Residence Raided: Evidence Collected, Manhunt for Bibhav Intensifies

A team of Delhi Police accompanied by forensic experts visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday and collected evidence in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal there, officials said.

They said a police team also went to the home of chief minister aide Bibhav Kumar, who Maliwal has accused of beating her up, but he was not present.

The police team that visited the chief minister's Civil Lines residence was led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and there were three other officers. They were accompanied by five forensic experts.

They reached the chief minister's residence around 4.45 pm and stayed till late evening, an officer said.

He said Maliwal was also taken to the CM's house to recreate the crime scene and the sequence of event.

The officials said they have collected footage from eight CCTV cameras from the CM's house to corroborate the sequence of the incident. They have also recorded the statements of a few security personnel who were present during the time of the incident.

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal Bibhav Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on Monday.

On Maliwal's complaint, the police booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint ), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines police station.

A Delhi Police team went to Kumar's residence Friday noon but he was unavailable. Kumar's family was present in the house, an officer said. Police said at least half a dozen teams have been formed to trace Kumar, who is suspected to be in Punjab. One of the teams was sent to Punjab's Amritsar to locate him, an officer said, adding, they have contacted the Maharashtra Police also suspecting he might have gone there.

After registering the FIR on Thursday, the Delhi Police took Maliwal for a medical examination in the midnight at AIIMS Delhi. She came out from the hospital around 3.15 am and went to her relative's house in south Delhi's CR Park.

On Friday morning, she was taken to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate. Amidst fast-paced developments during the day, a mobile phone video surfaced online in which Maliwal was seen sitting in a sofa at the CM's house and guards were trying to convince her to leave. She can be heard insisting on calling the police. Responding to the video, the police said they were yet to verify its authenticity.

