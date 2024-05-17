Left Menu

Gurugram IT Manager Killed in Shocking Road Rage Incident

Manoj Bhardwaj, who allegedly killed IT manager Rishabh Jasuja by running him over with a car in Gurugram, confessed to the crime, citing loss of control over his anger. Bhardwaj and his accomplices severely beat Jasuja and his brother before the fatal incident. Arrested and remanded by police, Bhardwaj’s car was seized. Authorities are actively attempting to locate and apprehend his absconding accomplices.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:20 IST
Gurugram IT Manager Killed in Shocking Road Rage Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The man, who allegedly killed an IT company manager by running him over with a car, said that he did not intent to kill the 31-year-old but ''lost control on his anger'', police said on Friday.

Manoj Bhardwaj alias Manav (36), the prime accused in the case who was arrested on Thursday, admitted that he along with his accomplices severely thrashed the deceased and his brother before running Rishabh Jasuja over with his car, causing his death, the police said.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 49 here, was produced in a city court, where the crime unit of Sector 39 took him on a two-day police remand for further questioning, they said. A senior police officer confirmed that Bhardwaj has confessed to the crime and the car used in the murder has also been seized.

The incident took place in South City 2 on Sohna road late Sunday night when a brawl broke out between the victim, his brother Ranjak Jasuja and the accused, the police said. They added that Bhardwaj later called some of his friends and they together thrashed the brothers. The accused then got into his car, hit the two brothers and dragged them on the car's bonnet for about 20 metres, the police said.

''We are trying to nab the accomplices of the accused who are absconding. We are also questioning the accused and the other suspects will be arrested soon,'' Inspector Vishwa Gaurav, in-charge of crime unit, Sector 39, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024