One killed in Israeli airstrike on West Bank's Jenin, Palestinian health ministry says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 02:21 IST
One person was killed in Israeli airstrike on West Bank's Jenin late on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that two people were also injured, describing their condition as stable.
