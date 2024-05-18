North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw missile test with new guidance system, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance technology on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said. Friday's launches came a day after the U.S. and South Korea conducted joint drills with stealth fighter jets simulating air combat.
Kim expressed satisfaction at the successful test, KCNA said.
