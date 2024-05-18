Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists fire on open tourist camp, Rajasthan couple injured

The incident took place at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district late on Saturday night, they said.Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha RO Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag. The injured, residents of Jaipur, were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:20 IST
Terrorists fired on open tourist camp near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, injuring a couple from Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district late on Saturday night, they said.

''#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. The injured, residents of Jaipur, were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

