J-K: Terrorists fire on open tourist camp, Rajasthan couple injured

Terrorists fired on open tourist camp near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, injuring a couple from Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district late on Saturday night, they said.

''#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. The injured, residents of Jaipur, were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)