Member of Israel's War Cabinet says he'll quit the government June 8 unless there's a new war plan

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:29 IST
Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's three-man War Cabinet, has threatened to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan for the war in Gaza, a move that would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on his far-right allies.

His announcement on Saturday escalates a divide within Israel's leadership more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its stated goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 attack. Gantz spelled out a six-point plan that includes the return of scores of hostages, ending Hamas' rule, demilitarizing the strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs. It also supports efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

He says if it is not adopted by June 8 he will quit the government.

Gantz, a centrist politician and longtime political rival of Netanyahu, joined his coalition and the War Cabinet in the early days of the war.

His departure would leave Netanyahu even more beholden to far-right allies who have taken a hard line on negotiations over a cease-fire and hostage release, and who believe Israel should occupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

