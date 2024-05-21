G7 Unites: A Collective Voice Towards China
The United States encourages Group of 7 industrial democracies to talk to China with one unified voice instead of imposing identical tariffs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the strength of collective communication during her visit to Germany, ahead of the G7 meeting.
The United States will not ask other countries in the Group of 7 industrial democracies to mirror U.S. tariffs on China but it hopes they can speak with one voice to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
"All I'm suggesting is that given that many countries share this concern, it's more forceful to communicate to China as a group," Yellen told reporters during a visit to Germany on her way to a G7 meeting. "I'm not suggesting that we need detailed policy coordination here." (Reporting By David Lawder, Writing by Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)
