Germany's New Military Recruitment Plan: Boosting Defense Amid Rising Challenges

In response to mounting security threats, particularly from Russia, German lawmakers passed a plan on Friday to enhance military recruitment. The country's strategy includes mandatory medical examinations for young men but stops short of reintroducing compulsory military service. However, it keeps the door open for limited mandatory service if necessary.

The proposal was approved by the Bundestag with a 323 to 272 vote margin, reflecting a significant step towards bolstering Germany's defense capabilities. This initiative is a slightly altered version from what Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Cabinet forwarded in August.

The move comes as part of a broader European trend, with France launching a volunteer training program for young adults, and Belgium and Poland unveiling similar strategies to increase enlistment and readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)