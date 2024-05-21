Justice Demands for Pune Accident Victims: Families Speak Out

The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the victims of the car accident in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday sought stringent punishment for the accused boy as well as his parents, accusing them of being responsible for the death of their children. The two deceased - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh - died on Sunday after the motorcycle they were going on was hit by a speeding Porsche car in Pune city. While Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Anish belonged to Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district of the state.

''We were supposed to send her off in a palanquin (to the groom's house) after her marriage (in future), but now we were forced to carry her body on a bier,'' Ashwini's inconsolable mother Mamata Koshta told PTI in Jabalpur.

''We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly...They should have not given him the car,'' she said.

When asked that the Juvenile Justice Board has left the boy by asking him to write an essay, she shot back saying, ''Is it a joke? What essay will he write? A joke is being played.

She remembered Ashwini as being a ''very talented girl''.

''She was one among a million. She had so many dreams and now everything is left here only,'' her mother said with tears rolling down her eyes.

''What will happen by removing the (Pune police) commissioner. Others will also do the same thing unless law is implemented properly for all,'' Ashwini's father Suresh Koshta said.

Asked about the steps they want the police to take in the matter after the arrest of the boy's father, he said even proper implementation of the measures in the Indian legal system would be enough. Besides conducting checks for the implementation of the helmet rule, the police should take steps to curb overspeeding, drunken-driving and vehicles running without number plates, he said.

Replying to a question, he said his daughter had big dreams, but now everything has ended. Expressing grief over the death of Anish, his father Om Awadhiya said his son was not only supporting himself but was also taking care of his younger brother as the latter also stayed with him in Pune.

''The culprit will get punishment...That is okay...But how can we bring back our child now? He had spoken to his mother just two days before the incident and told us that he will come soon. He was a big support for the family,'' he said.

''What will happen to my younger son now? Who will take care of his expenses in Pune?'' he said.

The incident took place when a group of friends were returning on motorbikes at around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The accused teenager was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

''The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions,'' the order read. According to police, a case has been registered against the youngster under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police on Monday said they will move a higher court for permission to try the teenager involved in the accident as an adult.

Earlier in the day, police detained the father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two IT professionals and also arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, officials said on Tuesday.

