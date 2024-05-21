Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Sisodia's Bail: A Timeline of Alleged Corruption

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection to money laundering and corruption cases. This timeline highlights key events from his February 2023 arrest to the May 2024 bail plea rejection in the alleged liquor scam case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:32 IST
AI generated representative image.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and the CBI respectively in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Following is the timeline of developments in the matter: February 26, 2023: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests Sisodia for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy ''scam''.

March 9: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI's FIR.

March 31: Trial court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI's corruption case.

April 28: Trial court dismisses Sisodia's bail plea in the ED's money-laundering case.

May 30: Delhi High Court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case.

July 3: High court junks Sisodia's bail plea in the money-laundering case.

July 6: Sisodia files bail pleas in both the cases in the Supreme Court.

October 30: Supreme Court denies relief to Sisodia in both his bail pleas.

April 30, 2024: Trial court again refuses to grant bail to Sisodia in the excise cases.

May 2: Sisodia moves high court seeking bail in both corruption and money laundering cases.

May 14: High Court reserves verdict on the bail pleas. May 21: High Court junks both the bail pleas of Sisodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

