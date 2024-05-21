Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian General Ivan Popov Arrested Amid Widescale Bribery Charges

Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, previously dismissed after raising concerns about troop issues in Ukraine, has been arrested for widescale bribery. This follows the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and comes after President Putin dismissed Shoigu as defense minister amid accusations of corruption and incompetence.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:39 IST
High-Ranking Russian General Ivan Popov Arrested Amid Widescale Bribery Charges
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

A Russian general who was relieved of duty last year after complaining about problems faced by his troops in Ukraine has been arrested on charges of widescale bribery, Russian news reports said Tuesday.

The arrest of Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, who had commanded the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army, follows the arrest last month of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, a close associate of then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, also on bribery charges. President Vladimir Putin dismissed Shoigu as defense minister on May 12, appointing him head of the national security council. Shoigu had been widely blamed for Russia's failure to capture Kyiv early in the Ukraine fighting and was accused of incompetence and corruption by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny in June 2023 to demand the dismissal of Shoigu and military chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Less than a month after Prigozhin's failed uprising, Popov was dismissed. He said he had spoken to Shoigu about insufficient equipment in the Ukraine war that had led to excessive Russian deaths, and that his dismissal was a ''"treacherous" stab in the back to Russian forces in Ukraine.

Popov's forces were fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of the most hotly contested areas in the Ukraine war. His dismissal came one day after the 58th Army's command post in the city of Berdyansk was hit in a Ukrainian strike, killing a high-ranking general.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024