Left Menu

Tragic Porsche Accident: Builder Father of Intoxicated Teen Driver Arrested in Pune

A 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a fatal car accident in Pune was reportedly driving under the influence. His father, a builder, was arrested after being detained from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accident claimed the lives of two software engineers, and the father will be presented in court on Wednesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:46 IST
Tragic Porsche Accident: Builder Father of Intoxicated Teen Driver Arrested in Pune
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

The father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two software engineers in Pune was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening hours after he was detained from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said.

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, according to police.

The teenager's father, a builder, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought to Pune where he was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, they said.

He will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024