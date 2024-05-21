Tragic Porsche Accident: Builder Father of Intoxicated Teen Driver Arrested in Pune

The father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two software engineers in Pune was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening hours after he was detained from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said.

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time of the accident, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, according to police.

The teenager's father, a builder, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and brought to Pune where he was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, they said.

He will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, said the police.

