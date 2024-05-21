Left Menu

Reprieve for BJP's Rekha Patra: High Court Stays Coercive Actions

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a stay on coercive actions against BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra until June 14. Patra, who led protests against alleged crimes against women, challenged a suo motu case filed by Sandeshkhali Police. The case will be heard again on June 12.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:51 IST
Reprieve for BJP's Rekha Patra: High Court Stays Coercive Actions
In a reprieve to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that no coercive steps be taken against her till June 14 in a suo motu case lodged by Sandeshkhali Police.

Patra is a resident of West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and one of those who led protests against alleged crimes against women in the riverine region, located within the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Observing that the Lok Sabha election to the Basirhat constituency is in the offing, Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that no coercive steps be taken against her and other petitioners till June 14 by the police in the suo motu case lodged by it on May 12 over protests held in front of Sandeshkhali police station.

Patra and a few others had moved the high court challenging the suo motu case and sought quashing of it.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on June 12.

The petitioners' counsel stated before the court that on May 10, miscreants owing allegiance to the ruling political dispensation attacked them with arms and on resistance, they fled. A gun, however, was snatched from one of the miscreants.

The gun was taken to the police station and an FIR lodged, he submitted.

He stated that protests were held in front of the police station over alleged inaction in the case as no arrest was made.

Justice Sengupta observed it is unfortunate that no arrest could be effected in respect of the case filed by the petitioners at Sandeshkhali police station on May 10 over seizure of the gun.

