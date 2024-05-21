Tragic Valley Plunge: Arrests Made after Fatal Chhattisgarh Accident

The owner and the driver of a mini goods vehicle that plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district leading to the death of 19 people a day ago, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Vehicle owner Ramkrishna Sahu and driver Dinesh Yadav, residents of Kukdur area, were arrested on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The duo was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 at Kukdur police station, he said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the owner allegedly gave his goods vehicle on rent for ferrying people. Despite knowing that the road on Banjari Ghat is narrow and serpentine and overcrowding the vehicle would lead to loss of control over it, the driver allowed 35 people to board and overloaded it, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

As many as 19 tribals, including 15 women and three girls, were killed and three others injured when the mini goods vehicle (a pick-up van) ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley on Banjari Ghat under Kukdur police station area on Monday afternoon.

Of the deceased, 17 were residents of Semarha village, two others were from nearby villages.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. This assistance will be additional to the ex-gratia provided by the district administration in such cases.

