AIIMS-Rishikesh Nursing Officer Arrested for Molesting Female Doctor

Satish Kumar, a nursing officer at AIIMS-Rishikesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female doctor and sending her an obscene SMS. The incident led to a protest by resident doctors demanding action. A case was registered, and Kumar was apprehended later that evening.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:31 IST
A nursing officer of AIIMS-Rishikesh was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a female doctor at the premier health facility.

The accused, Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht said.

The incident sparked anger among the resident doctors who raised slogans outside the office of the Dean Academics on Monday, demanding action against the accused. A case was registered at Rishikesh Kotwali following the protest by doctors. The accused nursing officer was arrested on Tuesday evening, the police officer said.

