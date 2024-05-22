Israeli Minister Mandates Return of Seized Camera Gear Amid Media Law Controversy
Israeli Communications Minister has ordered the return of camera equipment seized from AP, accusing them of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera. This incident highlights tensions between media freedom and government regulations in the region.
Israeli communications minister orders return of seized camera equipment late to AP after blocking its live video of Gaza earlier Tuesday.
Israeli officials seized the equipment after accusing the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera.
