Intense Combat in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Forces Execute Manoeuvres
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 02:09 IST
Heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine has forced Ukrainian troops to engage in "manoeuvres," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said in a late-night report on Tuesday.
The report said Pokrovsk, northwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, remained the front's "hottest" sector and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to that and adjacent areas as "extraordinarily difficult" in his nightly video address.
"In some areas, the situation requires our troops to engage in manoeuvres," the General Staff report said.
