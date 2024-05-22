Left Menu

Intense Combat in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Forces Execute Manoeuvres

Heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk sector of eastern Ukraine has compelled Ukrainian troops to undertake tactical manoeuvres, according to a late-night report from the General Staff. President Zelenskiy described the situation as extraordinarily difficult, emphasizing the critical nature of the front line northwest of Donetsk.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 02:09 IST
Intense Combat in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Forces Execute Manoeuvres

Heavy fighting in the Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine has forced Ukrainian troops to engage in "manoeuvres," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said in a late-night report on Tuesday.

The report said Pokrovsk, northwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, remained the front's "hottest" sector and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to that and adjacent areas as "extraordinarily difficult" in his nightly video address.

"In some areas, the situation requires our troops to engage in manoeuvres," the General Staff report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024