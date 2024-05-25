Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Three Minor Boys Drown in Garra River
In a tragic incident in Shahjahanpur, UP, three minor boys, including two brothers, drowned while bathing in the Garra river. Villagers recovered their bodies and informed the police. The deceased were identified as Shivam (10), his brother Harendra (12), and their cousin Shishupal (11). Postmortem examinations are underway.
- Country:
- India
Three boys, including two brothers drowned while bathing in Garra river here on Saturday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, ''Some minor boys of Parsania village had gone to bathe in Garra river in the afternoon. Three of them were swept away in the water while bathing.'' Some villagers rushed to save the boys and recovered their bodies from the river. They informed the police about the incident.
''The deceased minors were identified as Shivam 10, his brother Harendra 12, and their cousin Shishupal (11),'' said the officer.
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahjahanpur
- UP
- tragedy
- Garra river
- drowning
- minors
- police
- postmortem
- deceased
- accident
ALSO READ
AP Police Seize Rs 7 Crore in Cash during Vehicle Mishap
Bail Granted to Ex-Police Officer Pradeep Sharma in 2006 Fake Encounter Case by Supreme Court
Armenian police arrest 41 at protest against border concessions - TASS
Meghalaya appoints Nongrang as first woman police chief
Punjab Police Uncovers Interstate Drug Smuggling Ring, Apprehends Seven Suspects