Left Menu

Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Three Minor Boys Drown in Garra River

In a tragic incident in Shahjahanpur, UP, three minor boys, including two brothers, drowned while bathing in the Garra river. Villagers recovered their bodies and informed the police. The deceased were identified as Shivam (10), his brother Harendra (12), and their cousin Shishupal (11). Postmortem examinations are underway.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:43 IST
Tragedy in Shahjahanpur: Three Minor Boys Drown in Garra River
boys
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys, including two brothers drowned while bathing in Garra river here on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, ''Some minor boys of Parsania village had gone to bathe in Garra river in the afternoon. Three of them were swept away in the water while bathing.'' Some villagers rushed to save the boys and recovered their bodies from the river. They informed the police about the incident.

''The deceased minors were identified as Shivam 10, his brother Harendra 12, and their cousin Shishupal (11),'' said the officer.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024