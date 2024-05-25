Left Menu

Grandfather Remanded in Porsche Crash Case: Shocking Developments Unfold

In Pune, a court has remanded the grandfather of a teen involved in a Porsche crash to police custody till May 28. The grandfather, along with the father, allegedly offered cash to their driver to take the fall and later threatened him. Both face charges under IPC sections 365 and 368.

Updated: 25-05-2024 16:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Pune on Saturday remanded the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case in police custody till May 28. Earlier in the day, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told the media that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident.

The police arrested the grandfather for "wrongful confinement" of the family driver, an official said earlier. In the court, the police sought the grandfather's custody for 7 days. The teen's grandfather and his father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, have been booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

