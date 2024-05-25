Left Menu

Clash at Poonch Polling Station: Smooth Voting Continues

In Poonch district's Mendhar sub-division, a clash between supporters of two candidates led to minor injuries for six individuals, including four women. Despite the scuffle, voting continued without disruption as police intervened. An FIR was registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:10 IST
Six persons including four women suffered minor injuries in a clash between supporters of two candidates outside a polling station in Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. However, the voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector continued without any disruption as police intervened and separated the clashing groups, they said.

An FIR was registered by police and further investigation is on, the officials said.

Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where polling is underway in the sixth phase on Saturday.

''It is hereby clarified that a minor scuffle took place outside the polling station causing very minor injuries to a few persons. ''The altercation was stopped in time and an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Polling did not get interrupted at any time and went on smoothly," the office of deputy commissioner, Poonch, said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

