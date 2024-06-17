Assam Excise Department busts cross-border illicit liquor smuggling racket

The Assam Excise department carried out an operation in the Tamulpur district on Sunday and unearthed a huge racket of illicit liquor smuggling from neighbouring countries and states to Assam. The Excise department team seized 1,000 cases of illicit liquor, along with counterfeit holograms and labels, valued at Rs 76 lakh.

A senior official of the Excise department said that a huge number of duplicate holograms as well as labels were also seized during the operation. "This is an action against not only blocking the revenue leakage but also stopping the consumption of spurious liquor in the state. We are working and have started operation against any kind of illegal trade of liquor," Jitu Doley, Commissioner of Excise, Assam said. (ANI)

