Left Menu

Assam Excise Department busts cross-border illicit liquor smuggling racket

The Assam Excise department carried out an operation in the Tamulpur district on Sunday and unearthed a huge racket of illicit liquor smuggling from neighbouring countries and states to Assam.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:54 IST
Assam Excise Department busts cross-border illicit liquor smuggling racket
Assam Excise Department busts cross-border illicit liquor smuggling racket (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Excise department carried out an operation in the Tamulpur district on Sunday and unearthed a huge racket of illicit liquor smuggling from neighbouring countries and states to Assam. The Excise department team seized 1,000 cases of illicit liquor, along with counterfeit holograms and labels, valued at Rs 76 lakh.

A senior official of the Excise department said that a huge number of duplicate holograms as well as labels were also seized during the operation. "This is an action against not only blocking the revenue leakage but also stopping the consumption of spurious liquor in the state. We are working and have started operation against any kind of illegal trade of liquor," Jitu Doley, Commissioner of Excise, Assam said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024