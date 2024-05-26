Bangladeshi national held near LoC in Jammu

A Bangladeshi national appearing to be mentally challenged was detained in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sub-division here, officials said on Sunday.

An army patrol party saw the person, who seemed to be a vagrant, at Lower Kot Maira in Khour area on Saturday and immediately detained him for questioning, they said.

The person, who disclosed his name as Taffajjal Bablu (36) of Alupotti Natore area of Bangladesh, was handed over to police for further investigation, the officials said. One Bangladeshi currency note, a coin, three SIM cards, one student card, some bills and a dairy were recovered from the possession of the detained person, they added.

