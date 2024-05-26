Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:55 IST
Govt extends tenure of Army Chief Gen Pande by one month
The government on Sunday extended the tenure of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande for a period of one month.

Gen Pande was to retire from service on May 31.

''The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on May 26 approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj C Pande for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31), i.e. up to June 30, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

Gen Pande was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers).

He held the post of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over the reins of the 1.2 million-strong force in April 2022.

