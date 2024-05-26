TN govt issues advisory to youth seeking jobs overseas amid rise in employment scams

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appealed to youth seeking employment abroad, particularly in South East Asian countries, to thoroughly verify the antecedents of recruitment agents and companies before applying for a job.

The advisory was issued in the wake of rescue of 83 Tamil youths from Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, where they were taken on tourist visas under the pretext of providing jobs in the IT sector and later were forced to engage in 'illegal online activities.' Citing reports of Indian nationals being lured by unregistered agents with high paying jobs in Laos, the Non-Resident Tamil's Welfare department in an official release on Sunday said the candidates were taken illegally across the border into Laos from Thailand and were held captive to work under 'harsh and restrictive conditions.' At times, they were held hostage by criminal syndicates involved in illegal activities, and forced to work in strenuous conditions and subjected to ''physical and mental torture.'' The government also explained that Visa on Arrival in Thailand or Laos for indian nationals does not allow employment in those countries and tourist visa is to be used only for tourism purposes.

''Please note that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced up to 18 years in prison in Laos,'' the release said.

The government advised people not to get 'enticed' and 'entrapped' in such fraudulent or exploitative job offers and appealed them to stay alert on employment scams.

Candidates need to thoroughly verify recruitment agents and the companies they will be working for before going abroad, it said.

Indians should travel only with an employment visa and a proper employment contract. They should also verify the authenticity of the visa through the Indian Embassy in the respective countries and the embassies of those countries in India, the government said. PTO VIJ ROH

