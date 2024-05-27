Bibhav Kumar to Challenge Bail Rejection in Swati Maliwal Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, plans to move to the High Court after a city court dismissed his bail plea in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The Additional Sessions Judge at Tiz Hazari court rejected the plea, and a detailed order is awaited.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar will approach the High Court after a city court rejected his bail plea in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, AAP said on Monday.
A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.
''Kumar will move the high court against the lower court's decision,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.
Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi of Tiz Hazari court rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.
