Left Menu

Bibhav Kumar to Challenge Bail Rejection in Swati Maliwal Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, plans to move to the High Court after a city court dismissed his bail plea in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The Additional Sessions Judge at Tiz Hazari court rejected the plea, and a detailed order is awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:26 IST
Bibhav Kumar to Challenge Bail Rejection in Swati Maliwal Case
Bibhav Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar will approach the High Court after a city court rejected his bail plea in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, AAP said on Monday.

A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.

''Kumar will move the high court against the lower court's decision,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi of Tiz Hazari court rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024