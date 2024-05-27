Left Menu

Tragic End: Man Commits Suicide After 20 Years in Jail

A 40-year-old man named Sallu, recently released after 20 years in jail, was found dead by suicide in Noida. The police suspect he hanged himself on the terrace of his house. Sallu, who had been convicted in a murder case, returned home 12 days ago. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:53 IST
Tragic End: Man Commits Suicide After 20 Years in Jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man, who recently returned home after spending 20 years in jail, was found dead on the terrace of his house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

''On Monday morning, the local Sector 24 police station officials were informed by the emergency personnel of the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) about the death of Sallu alias Shalu, who lived in Hoshiarpur village here,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Sallu had committed suicide by hanging himself through a pipe on the terrace of his house here. He hailed from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh,'' the spokesperson said.

A local police official told PTI that Sallu had recently returned from a jail in Punjab.

''He was convicted in a murder case and spent 20 years in the jail. He came back to Noida at his brother's home around 12 days ago,'' the official said.

His family has not given any complaint related to his death to the police, the official said, adding the reason behind the man taking the extreme step remains inconclusive.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024