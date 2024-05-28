China-U.S. Maritime Consultations: Navigating Risks and Communication
The United States and China held consultations on maritime affairs, agreeing to maintain dialogue and manage risks. China expressed concerns over U.S. incursions in nearby waters and urged the U.S. to avoid interference in regional disputes and to cease support for 'Taiwan independence'. The discussions emphasized the need for continued communication to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.
(Restores dropped letter in paragraph 5) HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) -
China and the United States held consultations on maritime affairs in which both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and manage risks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. China said both sides exchanged views last Friday on the maritime situation, agreed to maintain communication, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.
The foreign ministry said China expressed serious concern over the United States' infringement of and provocations in nearby waters, and urged the Washington to refrain from intervening in disputes between China and its neighbours, or "use the sea to control China". The United States should immediately stop supporting and condoning "Taiwan independence" forces, the ministry added.
The United States maintains direct interactions with Taiwan, including arms sales
, which Beijing opposes. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, but Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. China has also urged the United States to not take sides in South China Sea, after Washington in March
extended a security deal with the Philippines to include attacks on the Southeast Asian nation's coast guard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Advocates for Intra-Party Dialogue to Navigate Pakistan's Challenges
Philippines to tighten guard at locations in South China Sea
BRIEF-Russian President Vladimir Putin Says Open To A Dialogue On Ukraine, Xinhua reports
Harvard students conclude protest after university commits to dialogue on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Apologise to public first for potential dialogue with party: PTI leader Asad Qaiser to Nawaz, Zardari