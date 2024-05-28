Left Menu

China-U.S. Maritime Consultations: Navigating Risks and Communication

The United States and China held consultations on maritime affairs, agreeing to maintain dialogue and manage risks. China expressed concerns over U.S. incursions in nearby waters and urged the U.S. to avoid interference in regional disputes and to cease support for 'Taiwan independence'. The discussions emphasized the need for continued communication to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:34 IST
China-U.S. Maritime Consultations: Navigating Risks and Communication
AI Generated Representative Image

(Restores dropped letter in paragraph 5) HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) -

China and the United States held consultations on maritime affairs in which both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and manage risks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. China said both sides exchanged views last Friday on the maritime situation, agreed to maintain communication, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.

The foreign ministry said China expressed serious concern over the United States' infringement of and provocations in nearby waters, and urged the Washington to refrain from intervening in disputes between China and its neighbours, or "use the sea to control China". The United States should immediately stop supporting and condoning "Taiwan independence" forces, the ministry added.

The United States maintains direct interactions with Taiwan, including arms sales

, which Beijing opposes. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, but Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. China has also urged the United States to not take sides in South China Sea, after Washington in March

extended a security deal with the Philippines to include attacks on the Southeast Asian nation's coast guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024