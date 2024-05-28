Left Menu

Tragic Motorbike Accident in Pune: Engineering Students Killed by Truck

Two engineering students were killed in Pune after a truck hit their motorbike on May 28. The students were on their way to the Pune railway station when the accident occurred. The truck driver, who tried to flee the scene, was arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 28-05-2024 11:05 IST
Two engineering students riding a motorbike were killed after a truck knocked them down in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, after hitting the motorbike on Monday night, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested, they said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Monday in Chandan Nagar area on Pune-Ahmednagar road when three students, in their early 20s and studying at an engineering college here, were on way to the Pune railway station, the police said. Two of them were to go to their hometown Latur in Maharashtra.

''While they were on the way, the truck hit their motorbike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital,'' Vimaltal police station's inspector Anand Khobre said.

''After the accident, the truck driver did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away,'' the official said.

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the case.

On May 19, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy knocked down a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area here, killing two IT professionals.

