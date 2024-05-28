Two Hybrid Militants Arrested for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Security forces in Anantnag district have arrested two hybrid militants, Waseem Ahmad Shah and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, responsible for a terror attack on May 18 in Pahalgam that injured a tourist couple. A pistol, a grenade, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
Security forces in Anantnag district have arrested two hybrid militants for a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this month in which a tourist couple was injured, officials said on Tuesday.
Those arrested have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, both residents of Anantnag, they said.
A pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, a grenade, and 120 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the officials said.
''Security forces solved the Pahalgam terror attack by arresting two hybrid terrorists,'' the officials said.
On May 18, a tourist couple from Rajasthan's Jaipur were shot at by militants at an open camp in Pahalgam tourist resort.
