Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Five-Year-Old Murder Case with Arrest in Haryana

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have resolved a five-year-old murder case of temple priest Baba Pragat Nath with the arrest of the main suspect, Ashish Kumar, from Haryana. Nath was found dead in 2019, and investigations revealed Kumar was part of a gang involved in multiple crimes. The accomplice, Tarlok Singh, had died earlier.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:46 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a five-year-old murder case of a temple priest with the arrest of the main accused from Haryana. Baba Pragat Nath (65), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with injuries to his head inside the temple in Toph Sherkhania on the intervening night of November 15 and 16, 2019.

Following the murder, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station and an extensive investigation launched, which pointed to the involvement of two notorious criminals -- Tarlok Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ashish Kumar alias Hansai Nath of southwest Delhi, a police official said. He said both the accused fled after the murder. It was later learnt that Singh had died. However, the police continued to make efforts to arrest Kumar, the official said and added he was finally apprehended from Haryana's Jind district by a special team from Bakshi Nagar police station.

The official said investigations revealed that Singh and Kumar operated as part of a gang involved in multiple criminal activities, including theft, cheating and murder, across states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Following Kumar's arrest, all necessary legal formalities were completed and the charge sheet in the case was, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

