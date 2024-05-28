Hong Kong Cracks Down: Six Arrested Under National Security Law

Hong Kong's national security police arrested six people across the city on Tuesday under a newly enacted "National Security Law" known as Article 23 for alleged "incitement with intent", according to a statement.

A woman in prison was one of the people arrested, the police said. Local media identified her as Chow Hang-tung, a prominent barrister and pro-democracy activist who is in jail on other charges.

