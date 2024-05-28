Left Menu

Hong Kong Cracks Down: Six Arrested Under National Security Law

Hong Kong's national security police arrested six individuals under the newly enacted Article 23 of the National Security Law for alleged 'incitement with intent.' Among those arrested is Chow Hang-tung, a prominent barrister and pro-democracy activist who is currently serving time on other charges.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:08 IST
Chow Hang-tung

Hong Kong's national security police arrested six people across the city on Tuesday under a newly enacted "National Security Law" known as Article 23 for alleged "incitement with intent", according to a statement.

A woman in prison was one of the people arrested, the police said. Local media identified her as Chow Hang-tung, a prominent barrister and pro-democracy activist who is in jail on other charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

