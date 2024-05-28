Delhi High Court Dismisses Ex-PFI Chairman E Abubacker's Plea for Release

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker seeking his release in the UAPA case being probed by the NIA.

Abubacker, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation in 2022 and is lodged in judicial custody, had approached the high court after he was denied relief by the trial court. He had moved the trial court seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

''We hereby dismiss the appeal,'' said a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain while pronouncing the verdict.

Abubacker sought his release on both merit as well as medical grounds.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Popular Front of India (PFI), its officer bearers and members hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for committing acts of terror in various parts of the country and were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadres for this purpose.

A large number of alleged PFI activists were detained or arrested in several states during the massive raids preceding the nationwide ban on the organisation in September 2022.

In near-simultaneous raids across the country as part of a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA, a large number of PFI activists were detained or arrested in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Abubacker was arrested on September 22, 2022.

The arrests were made in states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The government banned the PFI and several of its associate organisations on September 28, 2022 for five years under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having links with global terror groups like the ISIS.

In February, the high court had directed the Medical Superintendent of Tihar Jail to ensure "efficacious" treatment to Abubacker for his aliments on a regular basis.

It had also refused to place Abubacker under house arrest and said he would be admitted to a hospital for treatment, if required.

