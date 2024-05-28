CBI Court Sentences Investigator and Claimant for Bogus Insurance Claims
A special CBI court in Jammu sentenced two persons to rigorous imprisonment for a 2007 case involving bogus insurance claims. Investigator R N Tickoo received three years with a fine, while claimant Satish Chander Wasoori got five years with a fine. The case involved false claims for houses reportedly gutted by fire in Srinagar.
- Country:
- India
A special CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons, including an investigator on the panel of an insurance company, to rigorous imprisonment in a 2007 case related to bogus claims.
The special judge for CBI cases, Jammu, sentenced Oriental Insurance Company investigator R N Tickoo to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with fine of Rs 30,000 and Satish Chander Wasoori, a claimant, to five years of RI with Rs 60,000 fine.
According to the CBI, the case was registered on April 13, 2007 against the accused following allegations that they have entered conspiracy with one another, submitted bogus insurance claims for the dwelling houses reported to be located at Srinagar and which were reported to be gutted in fire during 1997-98. It was further alleged that the accused obtained undue claims to the tune of Rs 9,52,913 from the insurance company though no fire incident took place during the relevant period as per the records of J&K Fire and Emergency Services Command, Srinagar. After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the case on February 18, 2009, the CBI said, adding the charge sheet was filed against accused surveyor Subhash Saraf, investigator Tickoo, Wasoori and development officer of Oriental Insurance Badri Nath Koul.
The agency said the charges were framed on November 16, 2010 against all the accused. Accused Saraf and Koul expired during the trial, the CBI said.
The central agency said the CBI examined 32 witnesses and 97 documents in support of the charges which stood test of trial in the court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian Defence Ministry's head of HR detained for bribery - investigators
Ship lost power several times before hitting Maryland bridge, investigators say
Investigators say cargo ship that hit Maryland bridge lost electric power several times before incident
Ship that hit Maryland bridge had lost power several times, investigators say
The Latest | Cohen confirms text messages with Trump hush money investigator