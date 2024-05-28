Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in Sonipat: 45 Injured in Rubber Factory Fire

A fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district, injuring 40-45 individuals. Five, with severe burns, were hospitalized. The factory produces rubber belts, and the cause of the fire, including potential boiler issues, is under investigation, according to police officials.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said and added that 40-45 people were injured.

Five of the injured with serious burn injuries were taken to nearby hospitals after the fire broke out in the district's Rai industrial area in the evening, they said.

Rai SHO Umesh Kumar said, ''40-45 people, most of them workers, have suffered injuries. The factory manufactures rubber belts.'' The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. It is being ascertained if any boiler burst on the premises, he said over the phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

