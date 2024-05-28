Left Menu

UN Chief Denounces North Korea's Military Satellite Launch Attempt

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's attempted military satellite launch using ballistic missile technology, citing it as a violation of Security Council resolutions.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:16 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns North Korea's attempted launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

