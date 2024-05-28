UN Chief Denounces North Korea's Military Satellite Launch Attempt
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's attempted military satellite launch using ballistic missile technology, citing it as a violation of Security Council resolutions.
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:16 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns North Korea's attempted launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea escalates tensions with ballistic missile test amidst US-South Korea military exercise
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea's military says
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul says
North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea's military says
Misleading and Inflammatory Headline Spurs Condemnations