Key IPS Officers Under Scrutiny as Odisha Polls Approach

With three more days to go for the final phase of polling in Odisha on June 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday suspended IPS officer DS Kutey and ordered medical examination of another police service officer Asish Singh, who is on leave. In a letter to the CEO, Odisha, the ECI said that 1997 batch IPS officer DS Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the chief minister, be placed under suspension on the charge of "interfering" in the conduct of election.

During the suspension period, Kutey's headquarters is fixed at the office of Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi, where he has to report by 3 PM on Wednesday, the letter said. In the case of Asish Singh, an IPS officer of 2010 batch, presently working as IG (CM security), being on medical leave since May 4, be present himself for detailed examination by a special medical board constituted by Director AIIMS Bhubaneswar, not later than May 30, 2024.

The ECI also asked the CEO to coordinate and ensure that the Director AIIMS Bhubaneswar constitutes the board to ascertain the illness and treatment of Singh. The report on the medical examination should reach the Commission by May 31, 2024, the ECI said.

This apart, the ECI also directed the expeditious investigation under due process of law in the case against BJP's MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev for damaging EVM in a polling booth. Jagdev was arrested on May 26 on the charge of damaging the EVM during the third phase of polling in the state on May 25.

