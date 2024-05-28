Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Gang-Rape Case Shocks Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

Three persons were arrested and three minors detained in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman. One accused was her boyfriend, who had left her at the reservoir where the crime occurred. An investigation is ongoing under IPC sections 376, 376(D), and 120(B).

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:21 IST
Three persons were arrested and as many minor boys were detained on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a senior police official said.

One of the accused was the survivor's boyfriend, he added.

Rasel Kujur (24), Ritesh Kujur (20) and Nishul Tirkey (above 18), all from Saraiyoli village, were arrested, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said.

Three minors aged between 16 and 17 years were sent to a juvenile observation home, he added.

As per the complainant, she had consensual sex with her boyfriend when she visited his house at Lorodofa village on May 26.

The next day, he asked her to meet at a reservoir in another village. When she arrived there, he purposely fought with her and left her, following which his friends -- who had arrived on the spot -- raped her, she alleged. After she approached police, the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), 376 (D) (gangrape) and 120 (B) (conspiracy). Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

