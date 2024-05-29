Left Menu

U.S. Maintains Military Aid Amid Israeli Airstrike Crisis in Rafah

Despite recent Israeli airstrikes in Rafah resulting in a devastating fire and significant casualties, the U.S. plans to continue its military assistance to Israel. This stance, communicated by White House spokesman John Kirby, has stirred global leaders' concerns and criticism following the tragic events in the Gazan city.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 01:20 IST
U.S. Maintains Military Aid Amid Israeli Airstrike Crisis in Rafah
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. has not seen anything in Israel's military attacks in Rafah since Sunday that would prompt a withdrawal of U.S. military assistance, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

An Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024