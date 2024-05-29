U.S. Maintains Military Aid Amid Israeli Airstrike Crisis in Rafah

The U.S. has not seen anything in Israel's military attacks in Rafah since Sunday that would prompt a withdrawal of U.S. military assistance, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

An Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

