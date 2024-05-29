U.S. Maintains Military Aid Amid Israeli Airstrike Crisis in Rafah
Despite recent Israeli airstrikes in Rafah resulting in a devastating fire and significant casualties, the U.S. plans to continue its military assistance to Israel. This stance, communicated by White House spokesman John Kirby, has stirred global leaders' concerns and criticism following the tragic events in the Gazan city.
The U.S. has not seen anything in Israel's military attacks in Rafah since Sunday that would prompt a withdrawal of U.S. military assistance, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
An Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders.
(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
