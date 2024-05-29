Left Menu

ED Raids Rupnagar Over Bhola Drug Case: Illegal Mining and Seized Cash

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Punjab's Rupnagar district related to the Bhola drug case. Illegal mining on previously attached land and Rs 3 crore cash were discovered. The case involves Jagdish Singh alias Bhola, identified as the kingpin of a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket unearthed in 2013-14. Bhola was arrested in 2014.

Updated: 29-05-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab as part of a narcotics linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola, official sources said.

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being searched after it was found that ''illegal'' mining was being done on a land that was earlier attached by the ED in the Bhola case, the sources said.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, the sources said. About Rs 3 crore cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said.

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab.

The ED case was booked on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police.

The case is commonly know as the Bhola drug case to identify the alleged ''kingpin'', wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-''drug mafia'' Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

Bhola was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is currently in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab.

