NZ Strengthens Response to Mass Arrivals with Immigration Amendment Bill

Minister Stanford highlighted that the changes aim to balance natural justice for migrants with the safety and security of New Zealand, reinforcing the country's commitment to international human rights standards.

The New Zealand Government has enhanced its preparedness for handling potential mass arrivals through the Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Bill, passed today. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasized that although New Zealand hasn't experienced a mass arrival event, the possibility remains, necessitating robust systems to manage its impact on immigration and court systems.

Key points of the amendment include:

Extended Decision Time for Warrants of Commitment: The period for judges to decide on warrants of commitment, which allow for the detention of migrants to process their applications, has been extended from 96 hours to ensure migrants have adequate time to secure legal representation, thereby upholding their right to natural justice.

Restrictions on Detention Locations: Migrants cannot be detained in prisons or police stations before a warrant of commitment is issued. Immigration Officers must justify the need for detention, ensuring it is the least restrictive and shortest duration necessary, and comply with the Bill of Rights Act 1990 and international obligations, including the 1951 Refugee Convention and the UNHCR 2012 Guidelines on Detention.

Human Rights Safeguards: The Bill includes explicit safeguards to ensure the human rights of asylum seekers are upheld, addressing concerns raised during the consultation process about potential breaches of international obligations.

Addressing Previous Legislative Gaps: The amendment addresses gaps identified in a 2019 review of the mass arrivals provisions in the Immigration Act 2009, ensuring a prepared and secure response to any potential mass arrival, with a focus on protecting the human rights of vulnerable migrants.

