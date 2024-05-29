UNESCO Cambodia Hosts Workshop on Participatory Policy Monitoring for Cultural and Creative Sectors

On May 17, 2024, UNESCO Cambodia, in collaboration with the Cambodian National Commission for UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, organized a capacity-building workshop on participatory policy monitoring for the cultural and creative sectors. The workshop, guided by Dr. Joseph Kean Kim, an international expert from the 2005 Convention’s Expert Facility, aimed to explore the role of cultural expressions in driving socio-economic growth and to foster dialogue among stakeholders.

The event brought together participants from 20 line ministries, public institutions, and civil society organizations. It is part of UNESCO’s initiatives to support Cambodia in preparing its third Quadrennial Periodic Report on the implementation of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The 2005 Convention is crucial for the development of the creative economy, offering a framework for transparent, participatory governance of culture. It recognizes the dual cultural and economic functions of creative expressions and supports policies that promote strong cultural industries, facilitating the creation, production, distribution, and access to cultural goods and services.

H.E. Chhum Menghong, Secretary General to the Cambodian National Commission for UNESCO, highlighted Cambodia’s commitment to participatory policy monitoring as part of its obligations under the 2005 Convention. This process aims to inform cultural policymaking and identify challenges and future priorities in implementing the Convention.

Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Representative to Cambodia, emphasized the potential of Cambodia to leverage its rich cultural and human capital for sustainable development, income generation, and poverty reduction. He noted that the creative sector significantly contributes to the global economy, accounting for 3.1% of global GDP and 6.2% of global employment.

H.E. Pen Monimakara, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, encouraged participants to view the workshop as the beginning of ongoing cooperation. He stressed the need to develop Cambodia’s cultural policy further and enhance the visibility and competitiveness of Cambodian cultural expressions both nationally and internationally.

The workshop, alongside two preparatory technical assistance meetings, underscores UNESCO's commitment to supporting Cambodia in strengthening its cultural and creative sectors through effective policy monitoring and stakeholder engagement