Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail to AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

The Supreme Court has refused interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, detained by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case linked to a bank fraud. The court has asked for a response from the ED over Majra's plea for temporary bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:38 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a bank fraud case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Aravind Kumar issued notice to the ED and sought response on the plea filed by Majra seeking interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The counsel appearing for the MLA sought interim bail till June 4 to campaign for the polls.

The apex court said it was not inclined to grant relief to the AAP MLA from Amargarh without hearing the opposite parties.

Punjab goes to polls in the last phase on June 1.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier dismissed his plea challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality.

In May last year, the CBI conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore.

In September 2022, the ED conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives during the raids.

