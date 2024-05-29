Belgium Cracks Down on Russian Interference in EU Parliament
Belgium's federal prosecutor's office announced that police conducted searches at the residence and office of an EU Parliament employee. The investigation involves suspected Russian interference, passive corruption, and ties to a criminal organization. The employee is believed to have played a significant role in promoting Russian propaganda through the Voice of Europe news website.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that police carried out searches at the residence of an employee of the European Parliament and at his office in the Parliament's building in Brussels over possible Russian interference.
Prosecutors said in statement that the suspect's office in Strasbourg, where the EU Parliament's headquarters are located in France, was also searched.
"The searches are part of a case of interference, passive corruption and membership of a criminal organization and relates to indications of Russian interference, whereby Members of the European Parliament were approached and paid to promote Russian propaganda via the Voice of Europe news website," prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said they believe the employee played "a significant role in this."
